Dressed for a dreamland

Kochi-based designer Alka Hari’s Christmas collection ‘La La Land’ is symbolic of joy and celebrations after dull days

Published: 09th December 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Christmas has always been associated with a well decorated tree bearing gifts, celebrating with family and friends over pie and mulled wine, cosying up near the fireplace. Staying home is plausible this season, owing to the pandemic. Consequently, staycations have become the new ‘getaway’. This Christmas, Kochi-based designer Alka Hari’s eponymous label has released its Christmas collection ‘La La Land’. Comprising 10 pieces, the range centres around bright colours, diverging from the usual pastels, a signature palette Alka Hari is known for. ‘La La Land’ revolves around two friends at a staycation during Christmas.

What better than a holiday with your best mate at a luxurious hotel? For friends, Anna and Sara, staying away from their close-knit families during the pandemic had spiralled them into loneliness. Nevertheless, not the ones to spend the festive season alone, they decided to create Christmas cheer by treating themselves to a pleasant stay at a beautiful, vintage hotel. Adorned in their favourite clothes with makeup and jewels to match, they check-in for a staycation. They are seen in charming and elegant wear with Morris at their call, sipping on wine and amusing themselves to each other’s company.

“The concept was a natural progression of the ensuing events this year and took around two months to be formulated. ‘La La Land’ symbolises Anna and Sara’s elation, their joy and the newfound illusion of Christmas. We’ve diverged from our conventional pastels and chosen bright colours such as red, blue and green to elevate the mood,” says Alka, founder. 

The range is an angelic alliance between the vintage and classic. “The silhouettes are unlike prior ranges; ‘La La Land’ has been centred around the fabric with an abundance of textures, rather than the embroidery. “We’ve included loops, buttons and panels on the dresses as detail elements. As aforementioned, various types of cotton, the protagonist, have been employed for the collection. This includes cotton crepe, which is almost crushed cotton, swiss dot cotton and cotton satin. This year the attention has been on dresses.

Therefore, we decided to keep the same as our focal point, which is also perfect for the Indian weather. Additionally, the rage has shorter dresses, with checkered patterns and silhouettes along with Balloon sleeves,” explains Alka. From Rs 3,000, Find them at House No:12, Kuthappilly Rd, Anjumuri, Ponnurunni Instagram - @alka.hari

