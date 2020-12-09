Extend time to submit MBBS applications under NRI quota: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the state government to extend the time given to candidates who could not apply for the MBBS course under the NRI quota since there are unfilled seats. The time may be extended before the third allotment.A Division Bench comprising Justice A M Shaffique and Justice Gopinath P issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Jerin Thomas Panicker of Kollam, who is one of the candidates intending to apply for the MBBS course in the present academic year under the NRI quota.

V H Jasmine, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that on account of Covid-19, the petitioner was unable to produce the documents within the specified time. More than 50 per cent of NRI quota seats are vacant due to the reason that most of the MBBS aspirants could not submit all documents as directed by the competent authority.

The Bench observed that several cases had come before it by which the candidates were unable to submit the documents within the specified time. Presently, the first allotment has been completed and process for the second allotment is going on.

As per the judgment of the Supreme Court, a part of the amount received from the candidates under the NRI quota has to be utilised for the purpose of subsidising the fee for weaker sections of the community. Under such circumstances, it is incumbent that the entire NRI quota seats are filled up. Hence, the government should extend the time.