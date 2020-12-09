STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold the fire

On Monday, Kochi city woke up to the news of the narrow escape of a four-member family at Pachalam after fire engulfed their house while they were asleep.

Mumbai fire brigade

Fire brigade (Photo | PTI)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fire accidents have become common in the district, especially Kochi. Just this week, the district woke up to two major mishaps caused by short circuits, a result of inappropriate safety precautions in houses and industrial establishments. The narrow lanes connecting the city and heavy traffic hinder rescue operations, posing threat to life and property. TNIE speaks to fire safety officials regarding the dangers behind closed doors

On Monday, Kochi city woke up to the news of the narrow escape of a four-member family at Pachalam after fire engulfed their house while they were asleep. Though the family managed to get out of the house, the tile-roofed house was completely destroyed. On Tuesday, another fire was reported at a mattress manufacturing company at Iringole South near Perumbavoor. The incident occurred at ‘Fibre Queen’ factory around 3am and the fire was doused after five-hour-long efforts by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from five units, including Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Pattimattom. It is suspected that short circuits caused fire in both the instances.

Though there were no injuries or deaths, the incidents put the spotlight back on the district’s fire safety provisions. Illegal modifications on existing power connections flouting rules and norms are the prime reason for short circuits in houses, according to Fire and Rescue Service Department personnel. Hurdles such as narrow roads, low-hanging cables and illegal parking on roadsides add to hindrances when it comes to firefighting efforts.

Infamous for its narrow lanes, only two or three fire tenders could enter into Kochi city during a fire incident. The fire tenders have to be refilled with water using long water pumps from the vehicles parked on the perimeter. Heavy traffic in the city is the reason for further delay. The officers respond to calls and fire tenders roll out of the station within two minutes of receiving a call. The travel time allotted is one minute for a kilometre and this often gets dragged due to traffic. 

While most buildings in Kochi are equipped with basic firefighting facilities, poor maintenance is a cause for worry. The latest fire safety audit conducted by the Fire and Rescue Services Department in the district in February this year found that 485 out of 688 highrises inspected lacked proper fire safety mechanisms. As per the report, 255 skyscrapers in the city failed to comply with fire safety regulations. Of them, 144 buildings come under the Club Road fire station, 36 are within the Mattanchery fire station limits while 35 fall under the Thrikkakara fire station limits. The report also said 157 buildings were yet to rectify the flaws in their firefighting systems. 

“People are least bothered about ensuring safety and adhering to the rules. Almost all houses have air conditioners these days. In most houses, the AC is placed as per existing connection and without adequate power plug points. This often leads to short circuits,” said A Unnikrishnan, Station House Officer, Gandhinagar fire station.

People lighting mosquito coils at night are posing a huge risk too, added the officials. The bedsheet or curtains catching fire from the coil and in turn setting the whole house ablaze are a possible scenario. One person died due to a similar mishap in the city recently. “Smoke will fill the entire area soon and the person caught inside experiences asphyxiation,” said Unnikrishnan.

Fire and Safety Department
