Nagavalli’s return

21-year-old Jinu Harris reconstructed the ‘thekkini’ from the Malayalam thriller ‘Manichitrathazhu’ like a miniature diorama, exhaustive of all elements from the movie

Published: 09th December 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No Malayali can forget the transformation of the beguiling Ganga into the fiery Nagavalli in ‘Manichitrathazhu’, one of Malayalam cinema’s all-time finest psychological horror thrillers. The soft-spoken yet disturbed Ganga metamorphosing into the dancer of yore tales as she stepped into the thekkini was truly a sight to behold.Nagavalli’s spirit lived and danced in the ‘thekkini’, replete with her gigantic painting, the veena, Nataraja idol and age-old mirror. For his college project, 21-year-old Jinu Harris reconstructed the ‘thekkini’ like a miniature diorama, exhaustive of all the elements present in the movie.

“The project centred around miniature photography and we were free to choose the interiors or exteriors for the shoot. While I considered the aftereffects of Chernobyl near the city Pripyat initially, I felt the thekkini in Manichitrathazhu would be more challenging,” says the fourth-year Applied Arts student at College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram.

In just two weeks, Jinu modelled more than 13 objects with wood and foam sheets to replicate the components in Nagavalli’s room. “Every single intricate object was made by me. I wanted to make most of them with wood as I realised that foam sheets and wood reflected light differently. While all the properties were demanding, the headboard and footboard of the bed had to be specifically spherical and required more use of the foam sheet, though I wanted it in wood,” says the Chowara native.

Such was his attention to detail that Jinu has even included cobwebs which elevate the obsoleteness of the untouched room. “The spiderwebs are real. I entangled them from a small spider that was building homes at my house. However, as the webs weren’t transparent enough, I applied a certain kind of wound spray which comprises a white substance to clot blood.

The ointment heightened the texture of the cobwebs. The entire diorama is set in a cardboard sized 37x40cm,” he explains. Unsurprisingly, the miniature diorama went viral on Instagram and invited fantastic responses. “The happiness you receive from working on stimulating projects is unexplainable,” adds Jinu who hopes to juxtapose art and technology in the future. 
 

