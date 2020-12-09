Residents’ associations to keep a tab on new representatives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Once elected, politicians become our bosses and voters remain submissive beneficiaries, says Amal Raveendran, a first-time voter from Kaloor, who is having second thoughts about casting his vote. Considering the past performance of many councillors, many like Amal are apprehensive about a change in approach. Bringing an end to this pattern, residents’ associations have started forming monitoring committees in Kochi and its suburbs to hold their new councillors accountable for their promises.

Once the new council gets into power, the committees will keep a check on political parties for implementing their promises mentioned in the manifestos. A couple of associations have already assigned designated teams for the purpose.

“We already had ‘meet the candidate’ sessions with major candidates from each association zone. Our representatives have raised various long-standing issues and concerns with them. Monitoring cells are formed aiming to keep a regular check on the leaders’ action.

The cell will be a body which meets regularly and ascertains progress on several issues,” said P Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAC) Echoing a similar approach, many other residents’ associations are also planning to initiate agitation and other pressure tactics to keep the councillors accountable.