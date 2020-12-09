STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sculpting bravery 

Thrissur-based Amal Leo’s adept hands have landed him a place in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur-based Amal Leo’s adept hands have landed him a place in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. Amal sculpted the maximum number of courageous women who are part of the Indian Armed Forces on pencil lead for the same.What started as a lockdown activity turned into a significant part of his life. “I started carving on wood and then progressed to pencil lead. Around this time I came across the Kerala Pencil Carvers Community. Inspired by their skills, I explored the art further. Ajith Jayan, one of the members of the community, had recently set a record and I was encouraged to attempt one,” says Amal. After brainstorming, he decided to pay tribute to the women in the Armed Forces.

“The work was laborious and challenging as pencil lead breaks easily. Upon practice, I was able to master the skill. Shorter names took half-an-hour while longer names took nearly an hour. I used 12B and 10B pencils for the work,” he says.

Amal carved 16 names of incredibly brave women including Punita Arora, Padmavathy Bandopadhyay, Mitali Madhumita, Priya Jhingan, Divya Ajith Kumar, Nivedita Choudhary, Anjana Bhaduria, Priya Semwal, Deepika Misra, Sophia Qureshi, Shanti Tigga, Ganeve Lalji, Gunjan Saxena, Harita Kaur Deol, Avani Chaturvedi and the All-Women Crew of the INSV Tarini. Two months ago, he set the record. 

A second-year BCom student at Cooperative Arts & Science College, Thrissur, Amal devotes time for art during his free time. “All you need is a blade and dollops of concentration and patience,” he says. The artist also sells customised pencil lead artwork on his Instagram page ‘@carving__corner’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp