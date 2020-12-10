Crafting eye candy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Once Vinod Ravindranathan realised that he could capture objects in motion impeccably, he strove towards breathing life into still, intangible components. Traversing from the lens of a photographer to living as a musician and then integrating his experiences coupled with design, Vinod’s repertoire of animation and visual effects is an augury of experimental conception.

Animator behind Abhilash S Kumar, Sekhar Menon and Sreenath Bhasi’s viral ‘KozhiPunk’ hip-hop music video and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s ‘Everything’s Fine?’, featuring hoop artist Eshna Kutty, Vinod’s craft, an encapsulation of fluid art and neon graphics, is the talk of the town. The latter fetched the team the second position in the International Festival of Children and Youth Animated Film, Serbia. Also, in a collaboration with Adidas, Vinod was among the five illustrators whose works were chosen to be presented to singer Pharrell Williams.

The Mumbai-based Thrissur native was recently in the limelight for his perception of the iconic ‘Incredible India’ campaign. His visual storytelling on the ‘not so incredible’ socio-political climate of the country saw him juxtaposing ‘Incredible India’ in the backdrop protests and the enduring migrant community. “Though I felt the project was rather relevant to the times, I was slightly sceptical owing to the sensitive content,” he says.

Formerly a mechanical engineer, Vinod’s tryst with a design school elevated his already existent aesthetics. “I was involved in shoots for music fests. Simultaneously, I dabbled in music; I was a percussionist. After freelancing for a few projects and travelling the length of the country, I settled in Mumbai and joined an agency. For the past year, I’ve been intrigued by the creative treatment of moving visuals. With my background in music and design, I was keen to collaborate with other musicians for their videos,” says the 31-year-old.

During the lockdown, Vinod received a couple of interesting projects to work with including the collaborations he had been striving for. “I was introduced to Abhilash via a mutual friend for ‘KozhiPunk’. We wanted to see how we could enhance the vibe of the song with motion graphics. Following which, I also worked on musician Ambika Nayak’s ‘Cool Kids’.

While I’m still exploring my signature style, it has been a combination of live footage and animation. Additionally, I add a tinge of surrealism with animation textures and encompass everything into what resembles visual chaos. This has been the root of my craft,” adds Vinod.Check out his work on Instagram @vinod_ravie.