Do’s and donuts

19-year-old Johana Ann Nebu’s Glazin’ Donuts has many tasty treats for your sweet tooth

Published: 10th December 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘It is always a Donut day’ — the tagline of Johana Ann Nebu’s ‘Glazin’ Donuts’ speaks for itself. Being a donut lover herself, she launched Glazin’ Donuts to bring the dessert to people at affordable rates and unique flavours. “I have always been a foodie and wanted to do something on my own. Kochi is a food lover’s paradise. At the same time, it is also a competitive market for entrepreneurs. Initially it was a big challenge for me, but eventually, this city turned out to be a lucky charm,” she said.

Johana recollects how she was rejected for food collaborations as many refused to trust a 19-year-old and her doughnuts. “Bloggers used to take me lightly when I called them up asking to work with them. But I had strong faith that people will accept any kind of food prepared with passion,” she added. Johana’s passion is indeed a major ingredient that sets her desserts apart. “I can drool over a doughnut any time of the day. It is an easy, simple solution to your sweet tooth,” she says.

“Glazin’ Donuts’ biggest aid has been word-of-mouth-promotion. Many refer it to their friends, or order it as a gift for their loved ones and even order it on special occasions like bridal showers,” said Johana.

She offers over 17 flavours including variants of chocolates and keeps updating flavours close to different festivals and celebrations. “My personal favourite is Kitkat Crunch and even my customers love it.

Oreo Rush is yet another best seller. People even buy customised boxes with only these flavours. I have been receiving good response from my customers and it encourages me to make more of these delightful desserts,” she said.

Johana is also pursuing a double degree in Fisheries and Nautical Science from Cusat.Glazin’ Donuts are available on Instagram at a rate of Rs 20 – Rs 45 per piece.

Comments

