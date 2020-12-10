Ernakulam records 717 new Covid cases, 532 patients stage recovery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 717 new Covid cases. Of them, 562 got infected through local transmission. The newly-infected persons also include six healthcare workers and six migrant labourers. According to the health officials, the sources of infection of 147 people could not be traced. Meanwhile, 532 people recovered from the disease on the day. At present, 8,161 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 717

Persons added to hospital isolation: 156

Discharged from hospital isolation: 108

Persons in Covid care centres: 13

Persons added to home quarantine: 1,284

Released from home quarantine: 711

Calls received at call centre: 307

SO FAR

Total confirmed cases: 70,098

Active cases: 8,161

Recoveries: 63,010