Ernakulam geared for polls, Covid protocol will be followed: Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Preparations for the second phase of the local body polls are complete in the district, said Ernakulam Collector S Suhas on Wednesday. “Around 3,123 polling booths and 28 polling material distribution centres have been set up and sanitised. A total of 18,800 polling officers, besides the 20 per cent reserves, have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the process,” he said. According to him, there are 58 sensitive polling booths in the district. “Of those, 37 booths will have webcasting facility and the remaining booths will be videographed,” he added.

The collector reiterated that Covid-19 guidelines should be strictly maintained in distribution centres and polling booths.

“The polling materials have already been shifted to the respective booths. Everyone must comply with the Covid-19 protocol,” he informed. He also expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements at Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, the largest distribution centre in the district.

“The premises of the polling booths have been clearly marked for voters to maintain social distancing while standing in queues. All polling officials have been provided with Covid protection equipment as well,” he said. The collector also said that no law and order issue was reported on Wednesday.

Head countTotal voters 25,90,200

Male 12,54,568

Female 13,35,591

Transgender 41

No. of local bodies: 111

People’s representatives

to be elected: 2,045

Block panchayats: 14

Municipalities: 13

Kochi corporation: 74

Divisions in district

panchayat: 27

Total no. of candidates: 7,255

Candidates in corporation: 400

Candidates in municipalities: 1,415

Candidates in district panchayat: 105

Candidates in block panchayats: 611

Candidates in grama panchayats: 4,724

More woman voters

There are a total of 25,90,200 eligible voters in the district, of whom 12,54,568 are male, 13,35,591 are female and 41 belong to the transgender community. There are around 4,29,623 voters in the corporation limit, 4,33,132 in 14 municipalities and 17,27,445 across 82 panchayats in the district.

Polls to open at 7am

Amid Covid-19, the district will go to the polls on Thursday. This time, the open campaign, including the ‘kalashakottu’ (grand finale), was kept low-key owing to the pandemic. The elections will be held in compliance with the directions given by the state election commission and the health department. People can exercise their franchise between 7am and 6pm. However, those standing in queues after 6pm will be allowed to vote.