STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala women’s cricket team to tour UAE

Play True,  a player management company based in Kerala, is organising a 10-day UAE tour for their women’s cricket team ‘The Pathbreakers’.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Play True,  a player management company based in Kerala, is organising a 10-day UAE tour for their women’s cricket team ‘The Pathbreakers’. The team will play six friendly matches against different academies in the UAE during the last week of December. District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday unveiled the team jersey at an event held at Epic Cricket Academy at Kulathoor near Kazhakootam.  

The tour is being organised by the company in collaboration with G Force Academy, one of the oldest cricket academies in the UAE being run by its head coach and former Saurashtra player Gopal Jasapara. The girls’ team comprises players from Meghalaya, Karnataka and Kerala and is being organised as part of the company’s initiative ‘For Her’.

Appreciating the initiative, Collector Navjot Khosa said that it’s a unique project and supporting girls should not be confined to providing educational facilities. She said that such initiatives would help them come to the forefront in other activities too.Sonia Anirudhan, CEO and co-founder of Play True said that the tour is being conducted with a vision to give more opportunities to girl cricketers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women’s cricket team Kerala UAE
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp