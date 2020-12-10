Kerala women’s cricket team to tour UAE

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Play True, a player management company based in Kerala, is organising a 10-day UAE tour for their women’s cricket team ‘The Pathbreakers’. The team will play six friendly matches against different academies in the UAE during the last week of December. District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday unveiled the team jersey at an event held at Epic Cricket Academy at Kulathoor near Kazhakootam.

The tour is being organised by the company in collaboration with G Force Academy, one of the oldest cricket academies in the UAE being run by its head coach and former Saurashtra player Gopal Jasapara. The girls’ team comprises players from Meghalaya, Karnataka and Kerala and is being organised as part of the company’s initiative ‘For Her’.

Appreciating the initiative, Collector Navjot Khosa said that it’s a unique project and supporting girls should not be confined to providing educational facilities. She said that such initiatives would help them come to the forefront in other activities too.Sonia Anirudhan, CEO and co-founder of Play True said that the tour is being conducted with a vision to give more opportunities to girl cricketers.