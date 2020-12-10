STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro’s loss shot up to Rs 310 crore in 2019-20

Kochi Metro incurred a loss of `310 crore during the financial year ended March 2020.

Published: 10th December 2020

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro incurred a loss of `310 crore during the financial year ended March 2020. According to the annual report of the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for 2019-20, soon after the temporary suspension of services because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the loss widened by Rs 25 crore compared to the previous year. In the 2018-19, KMRL had incurred a loss of Rs 285 crore.

At the same time, the Metro’s revenue increased by `30 crore, including non-ticketing and operational revenue. In 2018-19, the revenue of Kochi Metro stood at Rs 104.48 crore while in 2019-20 it rose to `134.95 crore. Revenue from ridership also increased in 2019-20 with 1,81,07,722 passengers travelling in the Metro, generating a revenue of Rs 56.93 crore. The maximum number of passengers in a single day was recorded on January 1, 2020, where 1,23,975 passengers helped KMRL garner Rs 42.59 lakh -- the highest ever single-day collection.  Meanwhile, Kochi Metro’s operational cost increased to Rs 115.77 crore from Rs 110.34 crore in 2018-19.

Covid impact
With the pandemic escalating, Kochi Metro services were suspended temporarily from March 24. The ridership was going steady at nearly 65,000 passengers per day when the services were stopped. Though the Metro was restarted after five months, in September 2002, the ridership remained low as a fallout of the coronavirus threat. Yet to pick up momentum, ridership moved towards 15,000 passengers a day last month.

During lockdown, non-ticketing revenue was the only revenue generator. From ads and rentals, Metro generated a monthly income of Rs 2.41 crore during lockdown while the average monthly expenses came to Rs 6.96 crore. The annual report puts the total loan outstanding, as of March 31, 2020, at Rs 1,260 cr from AFD and Rs 1,170 cr from Canara Bank.

