Local body polls: 19,736 cops to ensure law & order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have put in place all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of second phase of local body elections to be held in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad on Thursday.

An official statement issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera said a total of 19,736 police personnel, including 63 DySPs, 316 inspectors and 1,594 sub-inspectors, have been deployed across the five districts for security duty.

In addition, 889 home guards and 4,574 special police officers have also been deployed. The state has also put in place 765 group patrolling units and 365 strike forces to attend to any emergency situation.

In trouble-prone and sensitive areas, police have installed 60 pick posts and additional surveillance teams in sensitive booths identified in the five districts.