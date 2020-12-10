Man dies of burns after attacking couple at Palisserry 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday launched a detailed probe into the incident in which a couple was brutally attacked by a person who later succumbed to burns at a hospital. The incident occurred at Palisserry under Angamaly police station limits on Tuesday evening. Police said the deceased is Nishil, 31, of unnoorpilly. The couple – Demiz, 34, and his wife Fifi, 28 — have been admitted to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Police said it is still mysterious how Nishil set himself ablaze at the spot after the attack.

Police said while Fifi suffered injuries in the neck, Demiz was injured in the stomach. Both of them have overcome critical condition.