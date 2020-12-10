STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Not a waste of time

For the Cherthala-based couple, former bank employee Hariharan P and Soumya Hariharan, the lockdown was a harbinger of their ability in creating sustainable craft.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the Cherthala-based couple, former bank employee Hariharan P and Soumya Hariharan, the lockdown was a harbinger of their ability in creating sustainable craft. While they had been dabbling in art made from scrap materials such as glass bottles, coconut shells and used bulbs, it remained a hobby. The pandemic prompted them to convert their goat shed into an art gallery comprising more than 1,500 works utilising scrap materials.

“Most waste materials end up in landfills, the repercussions of which continue to affect mankind. These components can be reused,” says Hariharan, currently a consultant at Kochi. “During the lockdown period, we realised that our house was filled with our craftwork made from scrap. So, we considered reconstructing the dilapidated goat shed into an art gallery for our work,” he says. 

The couple utilised its leisure time during lockdown to sharpen their artistic skills. From making clay Ganesha idols out of bulbs to creating art using coconut shells, old newspapers, cardboards, liquor bottles and tiny nasal drop bottles to make spiritual figures, the duo has created mostly decorative objects. Seeing their work, people have started collecting waste materials and delivering them to be converted into beautiful pieces of art. 

“We realised that we had collected enough waste over the lockdown that could be repurposed. Our primary aim is to reduce plastic waste that continues to choke the environment,” says Soumya, a former guest lecturer.   The artist couple has already begun to receive orders for their work through their Facebook page. “Calenders on glass bottled and the Ganesha idols are high in demand,” adds Soumya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp