Not a waste of time

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For the Cherthala-based couple, former bank employee Hariharan P and Soumya Hariharan, the lockdown was a harbinger of their ability in creating sustainable craft. While they had been dabbling in art made from scrap materials such as glass bottles, coconut shells and used bulbs, it remained a hobby. The pandemic prompted them to convert their goat shed into an art gallery comprising more than 1,500 works utilising scrap materials.

“Most waste materials end up in landfills, the repercussions of which continue to affect mankind. These components can be reused,” says Hariharan, currently a consultant at Kochi. “During the lockdown period, we realised that our house was filled with our craftwork made from scrap. So, we considered reconstructing the dilapidated goat shed into an art gallery for our work,” he says.

The couple utilised its leisure time during lockdown to sharpen their artistic skills. From making clay Ganesha idols out of bulbs to creating art using coconut shells, old newspapers, cardboards, liquor bottles and tiny nasal drop bottles to make spiritual figures, the duo has created mostly decorative objects. Seeing their work, people have started collecting waste materials and delivering them to be converted into beautiful pieces of art.

“We realised that we had collected enough waste over the lockdown that could be repurposed. Our primary aim is to reduce plastic waste that continues to choke the environment,” says Soumya, a former guest lecturer. The artist couple has already begun to receive orders for their work through their Facebook page. “Calenders on glass bottled and the Ganesha idols are high in demand,” adds Soumya.