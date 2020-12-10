‘Vijayagadha’ for professionals and entrepreneurs released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At the book release of ‘Vijayagadha, a book for professionals and entrepreneurs’ by management expert and global trainer Raman Karimpuzha - Shashi Tharoor, MP, highlighted that politicians too require management skills to understand the strength and weakness of people. Raman’s book narrates the secrets of success in an amazing manner, a great experience, the MP added.

Tharoor said Raman’s writing style was notable. The former director-general of police Jacob Punnoose said that the policing sector requires more management skills. Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta said management expertise is a great tool for good governance. To overcome obstacles and bottlenecks, government officials also require such skills, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the author welcomed the audience and provided a brief on the book. Raman is a management professor in various management institutions and the Director of Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities Limited. Anjali Rajan proposed the vote of thanks.