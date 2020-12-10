STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Twenty20 repeat its winning performance?

Fronts hope to wrest Kizhakkambalam from the Kitex-backed apolitical outfit  

Published: 10th December 2020 03:30 AM

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: As Twenty20 gears up to test its electoral mettle in more local bodies five years after it stormed to power in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, both LDF and UDF are no longer taking the Kitex-backed apolitical outfit lightly and have ratcheted up their criticism painting the corporate major as the ‘butcher of democracy’. Leaders of major political parties question the “ethical practice” of using corporate money to, allegedly, hijack the democratic process in the panchayat.

However, proponents of ‘Twenty 20’ are confident of winning again. This year, the outfit is contesting in four local bodies adjacent to Kizhakkambalam panchayat. In 2015, it had won 17 out of 19 seats in the panchayat and two out of the three ‘block panchayat’ seats that it contested with an overall vote share of 69 per cent. This time, it is contesting on 92 seats, including 79 grama panchayat wards, 11 block panchayat wards and two district panchayat seats.

LDF, which has fielded candidates in all 19 wards, had launched a strong campaign. Left leaders said Twenty20’s success last time was a temporary phenomenon. “People will eventually realise the values of democracy. Even our law suggests that CSR funds cannot be diverted for politics. Such a move will not do any good to our democratic values,” said CPM leader and former MP P Rajeev. Sabu M Jacob, the chief mentor of Twenty20, said the allegations of ‘money power’ and ‘corporate entry’ into politics were raised by opponents in 2015 too.

“We are seeing outfits similar to Twenty20 contesting in many areas in Kerala this time. This shows how successful the Twenty20 model is. Another factor is that opponents are watching Twenty20’s success with fear,” he said. UDF has fielded candidates in 18 wards and supported an independent in one ward. “During our interaction with people, we realised that they want a change.

We believe that Twenty20’ s win was a temporary phenomenon,” said Elias Karipra, president of Congress’ Kizhakkambalam assembly constituency. BJP has failed to secure a seat in Kizhakkambalam in the last three decades. This year, NDA has fielded 12 candidates, all from BJP.

