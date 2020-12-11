STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala local body polls: Debut vote becomes reunion for Children’s Village members

Yesudas C G, a multimedia student who arrived from Bengaluru, was brimming with excitement. “It is a really moving experience.

Published: 11th December 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

From left to right: Libin Binoy, Vishnu Manoj, Gopalakrishnan G, Toni Thomas, Yesudas C G, John Pradeep, Praveen K and Nikhil Clament

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the pandemic took the spirit out of many lives, a few found it to be a blessing in disguise. Children of SOS Children’s Village (SOSCV) at Edathala in Aluva can testify to this. While decking up to cast their first-ever vote, little did they know that it would turn out to be a get together of souls who grew up together. As Covid brought many back to their homeland, the voting booth close to their village witnessed the reunion of the care home’s kids. 

Yesudas C G, a multimedia student who arrived from Bengaluru, was brimming with excitement. “It is a really moving experience. There were 12 of us at the home, though many arrived at different times. Along with the happiness of voting for the first time, it is quite riveting to realise that those who lived together and grew apart later have finally come together to be a part of a democratic process,” he said.

SOS Children’s Village, the brainchild of  Austrian philanthropist Hermann Gmeiner spread across 135 countries, has managed to develop the idea of a family among children without parents and those with families who are unable to raise them. SOSCV has selected widows without children and spinsters to look after the kids.  

The village has nurtured students and professionals from diverse fields. “As many of them are working and studying in different parts of the world, we haven’t met in a long time,” said Praveen K who works in the USA. “Casting your first vote will always be special.

Meeting your friends and seniors who played a crucial role in our lives has only made it merrier,” said Gopalakrishnan G who is currently pursuing B.Com at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts & Applied Sciences, Perumbavoor.   

Just like the children, the SOS Village members were also ecstatic about the ‘unplanned’ meet. “As most of them grew in front of us, it brings immense joy that they were together at an important phase of their life,” Joshy Mathew, SOS Village member.

Poll update of Ernakulam as of December 10, 8.30 pm

77.13% Polling percent
62.01% Kochi Corporation

  Municipalities

Koothattukulam :   79.8
Tripunithura       :   76.68
Muvattupuzha    :   83.91
Kothamangalam :   78.86
Perumbavoor      :   81.16
Aluva                  :   75.06
Kalamassery       :   75.42
North Paravoor   :  80.61
Angamali            :  80.72
Eloor                   :  81.31
Thrikkakara        :  71.99
Maradu               :  78.61
Piravam              :  76.37

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp