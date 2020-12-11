Kerala local body polls: Debut vote becomes reunion for Children’s Village members

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the pandemic took the spirit out of many lives, a few found it to be a blessing in disguise. Children of SOS Children’s Village (SOSCV) at Edathala in Aluva can testify to this. While decking up to cast their first-ever vote, little did they know that it would turn out to be a get together of souls who grew up together. As Covid brought many back to their homeland, the voting booth close to their village witnessed the reunion of the care home’s kids.

Yesudas C G, a multimedia student who arrived from Bengaluru, was brimming with excitement. “It is a really moving experience. There were 12 of us at the home, though many arrived at different times. Along with the happiness of voting for the first time, it is quite riveting to realise that those who lived together and grew apart later have finally come together to be a part of a democratic process,” he said.

SOS Children’s Village, the brainchild of Austrian philanthropist Hermann Gmeiner spread across 135 countries, has managed to develop the idea of a family among children without parents and those with families who are unable to raise them. SOSCV has selected widows without children and spinsters to look after the kids.

The village has nurtured students and professionals from diverse fields. “As many of them are working and studying in different parts of the world, we haven’t met in a long time,” said Praveen K who works in the USA. “Casting your first vote will always be special.

Meeting your friends and seniors who played a crucial role in our lives has only made it merrier,” said Gopalakrishnan G who is currently pursuing B.Com at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts & Applied Sciences, Perumbavoor.

Just like the children, the SOS Village members were also ecstatic about the ‘unplanned’ meet. “As most of them grew in front of us, it brings immense joy that they were together at an important phase of their life,” Joshy Mathew, SOS Village member.

Poll update of Ernakulam as of December 10, 8.30 pm

77.13% Polling percent

62.01% Kochi Corporation

Municipalities

Koothattukulam : 79.8

Tripunithura : 76.68

Muvattupuzha : 83.91

Kothamangalam : 78.86

Perumbavoor : 81.16

Aluva : 75.06

Kalamassery : 75.42

North Paravoor : 80.61

Angamali : 80.72

Eloor : 81.31

Thrikkakara : 71.99

Maradu : 78.61

Piravam : 76.37