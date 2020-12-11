Astad had enthralled Guruvayur when he was barely 22

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 11th December 2020 04:54 AM

Astad seen with Kalaripayattu students during a visit to state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dance pioneer Astad Deboo, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 73, had performed Kathakali at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple when he was just in his mid-20s. The renowned artist, known for his unconventional mode of performance, had maintained a deep connect with Kerala over the years. Deboo, whose dance synthesised various art forms from Kathak to Kathakali and ballet to Bharatanatyam to create a modern dance vocabulary that found space across the globe, came to Kerala in 1977 immediately on his return from the US. 

During his stint there he had mastered various modern dance techniques. For starters, in 1969, he had boarded a cargo boat that set sail from Bombay port, and later hitchhiked his way through Europe to eventually reach New York in 1974. 

After attending the London School of Contemporary Dance, he went on to learn José Limón’s technique in New York. 

He also trained with Pina Bausch in the Wuppertal Dance Company, Germany, and with Alison Becker Chase of the Pilobolus Dance Company, and travelled through Europe, Americas, Japan and Indonesia.

