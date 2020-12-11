Kurichiyad residents forced to travel 20 km to vote

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KURICHIYAD: The Kattunayaka tribal people of Kurichiyad hamlet in Wayanad had to travel 20km in a jeep to reach their polling booth at Vadakkanad LP School and cast their vote on Thursday, as no booth was set up at the single-teacher school at their hamlet that lies 8 km in the forest. In the previous assembly and last year’s Lok Sabha elections, a booth had been set up at the school.

“We don’t know why the authorities shifted the booth this time. It caused us hardships this time,” told ooru moopan Babu K M. The hamlet has 189 voters. The CPM Karipur branch committee arranged jeeps to carry the voters to and from the booth on the day.

“We have two jeeps to travel out of the forest. However, they (CPM workers) arranged the vehicles. Had we decided to use our jeeps, the fuel expense would have been borne by the party,” said a senior member of the hamlet.

On whether a party providing free rides to the polling booth amounted to breach of election rule, he smiled and said, “This is normal and not a big deal.”