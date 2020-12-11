STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic fear fails to dampen election spirit in Ernakulam district

Higher-than-expected polling in municipalities and panchayats in pandemic times, but low turnout in corp limits stumps parties

Published: 11th December 2020 05:06 AM

A Covid patient casting vote at St Antony’s School in Kacheripady. Covid patientswere allowed to vote after the other voters were done with theirs | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the Covid-19 scare, Ernakulam witnessed high voter turnout in the local body elections by recording 77.13 per cent polling on Thursday. This is just below the 78.5 per cent the district had recorded in the 2015 local body poll.

However, polling in the elections to Kochi Corporation was only 62.01 per cent. According to party leaders, considering the huge challenges posed by the pandemic, the 77 per cent polling in the district is proof that the Covid scare has failed to defeat the spirit of voters in Ernakulam, which is a good sign.

Of the total 25,88,182 voters in the district, 19,963,27 cast their votes. These include 9,95,073 men, 10,01,241 women and 13 transgenders. Contrary to the expectation considering the fierce campaigning, the voting percentage in Kochi Corporation this time was lower than the nearly 70 per cent witnessed in the 2015 poll.

Among the municipalities, the highest polling was recorded in Muvattupuzha with 83.91 per cent while the lowest was in Thrikkakara (71.99 per cent). Among the block panchayats, Vazhakkulam reported the highest polling of 84.11 per cent while Edappally had the lowest of 75.07 per cent.

Highest voter turnout among grama panchayats

Kizhakkambalam recorded the highest polling among grama panchayats. The local body, which was governed by the corporate- backed apolitical outfit, Twenty20, in the last term, was keenly monitored by political analysts all over the state. It saw 87.88 per cent of voters casting their votes. The lowest polling was recorded in Elanji at 69.15 per cent. Vazhakkulam grama panchayat and Nellikkuzhi also witnessed brisk polling throughout the day and ended with 87.63 per cent and 87.48 per cent, respectively. Almost all 82 grama panchayats saw high voter turnout.

Election peaceful in district

The local body elections in Ernakulam district went peacefully. According to the police, no untoward incident was reported. The district administration officers were also highly satisfied as the proceedings were completed successfully. After completing the mock poll by 6.30am, voting began at 7am in most of the booths in Ernakulam.

Ernakulam
Total polling: 77.13%
Voters: 25,88,182
Votes polled: 19,96,327
Male: 79.38% (9,95,073)
Female: 75.02%
(10,01,241)
Transgender: 38.24% (13)
Polling in Kochi Corporation:62.01%

