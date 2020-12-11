Seen it, sketched it!

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Among the many artists who have garnered popular acclaim and space in the high-brow art world on social media platforms over the last few years, Thrissur native Athul Ashok stands out for the nostalgia he carries with his art. “I am not an established artist but a budding one.

I just started my career and have a long way to go,” he says over the phone The 27-year-old did not study art. However, following his father around at the printing press owned by his family, imprinted visual imagery and design in his mind as a child. Growing up, he knew sketching was a medium that appealed to him. He tried his hand at drawing to blot out the places he encountered, as he saw them.

“I used to draw all the time. My friends and teachers wanted me to become an artist. But I knew fine arts was not a viable career option, so I studied engineering. At the same time, I got acquainted with the basics of character design. My adventures across the country also helped me polish my skills. I take my sketchbook everywhere I go and draw what strikes me,” says the self-taught artist who is intrigued by life in India’s streets.

In an age when leisure sketching has taken precedence over live sketching, Athul is one of the few artists who remains at the spot of his inspiration till he transfers the sight on his book. By way of tools, Athul uses the humble pen to render his creations. “I always use pen, ink or pencils for my sketches. They are my trusted mediums and I chose them because they are cheap.

A Rs 30 bottle of ink lasts me almost a year. When I started sketching seriously, I had just graduated from college and was a little hesitant to ask my parents for money so these mediums found me organically,” says Athul who currently works with Amazon in Chennai.

Athul initiated his tryst with art by visiting the many historically significant places in his hometown. His architectural drawings, something Athul is adept at, are indeed some of the superior frames in his oeuvre. “I want to get better at what I do. I would love to become an art director and even dabble into branding.”

Find Athul’s work on Instagram @_adroo0

