STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Seen it, sketched it!

Thrissur native Athul Ashok grew up inclined to art and its inspirations, and is now on a mission to reflect the streets and life of India through his art

Published: 11th December 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Among the many artists who have garnered popular acclaim and space in the high-brow art world on social media platforms over the last few years, Thrissur native Athul Ashok stands out for the nostalgia he carries with his art. “I am not an established artist but a budding one.

I just started my career and have a long way to go,” he says over the phone  The 27-year-old did not study art. However, following his father around at the printing press owned by his family, imprinted visual imagery and design in his mind as a child. Growing up, he knew sketching was a medium that appealed to him. He tried his hand at drawing to blot out the places he encountered, as he saw them.

“I used to draw all the time. My friends and teachers wanted me to become an artist. But I knew fine arts was not a viable career option, so I studied engineering. At the same time, I got acquainted with the basics of character design. My adventures across the country also helped me polish my skills. I take my sketchbook everywhere I go and draw what strikes me,” says the self-taught artist who is intrigued by life in India’s streets. 

In an age when leisure sketching has taken precedence over live sketching, Athul is one of the few artists who remains at the spot of his inspiration till he transfers the sight on his book. By way of tools, Athul uses the humble pen to render his creations. “I always use pen, ink or pencils for my sketches. They are my trusted mediums and I chose them because they are cheap.

A Rs 30 bottle of ink lasts me almost a year. When I started sketching seriously, I had just graduated from college and was a little hesitant to ask my parents for money so these mediums found me organically,” says Athul who currently works with Amazon in Chennai.

Athul initiated his tryst with art by visiting the many historically significant places in his hometown. His architectural drawings, something Athul is adept at, are indeed some of the superior frames in his oeuvre. “I want to get better at what I do. I would love to become an art director and even dabble into branding.”
Find Athul’s work on Instagram @_adroo0 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp