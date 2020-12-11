STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trends youth loved on a dating app

Looking at a year’s worth of Tinder bios, the themes of creativity and resilience stand out.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The year 2020 might have felt like a plot twist we didn’t see coming, but Tinder members didn’t write it off. In an unprecedented year fraught with new obstacles, Tinder members adapted and got creative about how they connected. Messages and use of the swipe feature on Tinder are up double-digits versus the end of February.

Looking at a year’s worth of Tinder bios, the themes of creativity and resilience stand out. Here are some essential trends that happened on Tinder in 2020: Pandemic pick up lines took over Tinder. Mentions of ‘quarantine & chill’ took off in March, as lockdown woes inspired creative one-liners in the spirit of ‘Let’s be like Covid and catch each other’ or ‘Wash your hands so you can hold mine’.

Masks became a dating essential. Members were ‘Down to mask up and meet up’, with mask mentions going up nearly 2.5 times by April 2020 and mentions for the emoji with the mask went up almost five times by April 2020 from the beginning of the pandemic.

WAP by Cradi B brought unapologetic body positivity to Tinder bios. In August, WAP quickly became the top anthem on Tinder and held through 2020, inspiring many to put themselves out there and share their own dance moves. The year 2019 had ‘environment’ as a top trending word in bios and come 2020, the pandemic did not put a damper on the Tinder community’s support for it and climate change. 

