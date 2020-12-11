Woman injured in fall: Case against flat owner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In connection with the incident where a 55-year-old woman was seriously injured

while trying to climb down from the sixth floor, the Central Police have registered a case against the owner of the flat after the woman’s husband complained that she was forcefully detained there.

The husband, Srinivas, reached the police station on Thursday to raise the complaint against the flat owner identified as Imtiaz Ahamed. His wife, Kumari, who worked as a maid, had attempted to climb down from an apartment building in the city by tying sarees together.

Admitted to a private hospital after the fall, she remains critical. Allegations have risen that the police are delaying the probe to help the flat owner. The police have refuted the allegations saying they are waiting for the woman’s condition to improve to take her statement.

Given the husband’s statement, the police have decided to strengthen the probe to solve the mystery behind the woman taking such a huge risk. She suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures in the fall.