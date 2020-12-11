STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Woman injured in fall: Case against flat owner

Admitted to a private hospital after the fall, she remains critical.

Published: 11th December 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Admitted to a private hospital after the fall, she remains critical.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In connection with the incident where a 55-year-old woman was seriously injured
while trying to climb down from the sixth floor, the Central Police have registered a case against the owner of the flat after the woman’s husband complained that she was forcefully detained there.

The husband, Srinivas, reached the police station on Thursday to raise the complaint against the flat owner identified as Imtiaz Ahamed. His wife, Kumari, who worked as a maid, had attempted to climb down from an apartment building in the city by tying sarees together.

Admitted to a private hospital after the fall, she remains critical. Allegations have risen that the police are delaying the probe to help the flat owner. The police have refuted the allegations saying they are waiting for the woman’s condition to improve to take her statement.

Given the husband’s statement, the police have decided to strengthen the probe to solve the mystery behind the woman taking such a huge risk. She suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures in the fall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp