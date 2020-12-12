409 more test Covid positive in Ernakulam district, 592 recover

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported 409 new Covid cases, 309 of them through local transmission. Among the new cases, which included five health workers and six migrant labourers, the sources of origin of 94 infections remained unknown. Kovappady, Thrikkakara, Ashamanoor, Elamkunnapuzha, Kalamassery, and Kothamangalam were among the regions which recorded multiple cases. Also, there were 592 recoveries. In all, 7,885 patients are under treatment for the disease in the district.
COVID TRACKER
Total confirmed cases: 71,062
Active cases: 7,885
Total recoveries: 64,251
Total deaths: 253
Persons added to hospital isolation: 108
Discharged from hospital isolation: 140