Bohemian rhapsody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bohemian lifestyle has always been synonymous with travel, nature conservation, saccharine-sweet happiness and a life in search of artistic pursuit, entwined by spirituality. Music transcends borders for the wanderers and hippies.Its essence is centred around the ‘vibe’ it espouses, which brings together people, regardless of their like-mindedness. French musician Jo Ziako’s recently released ‘La Boheme’, in collaboration with playback singer Saju Sreenivas and percussionist Praveen Muraleedharan, is a case in point. Ziako’s French vocals elevated with Saju’s rich Malayalam lyrics celebrate free spirit and pays ode to nature conservation, at a time when the environment is in peril.

Praveen met Ziako during one of his annual trips to France. “I’ve been an active participant in wildlife photography and nature conservation. I would conduct exhibitions in France in association with the National Museum of Natural History. Ziako visited my exhibition three years ago and mentioned a song collaboration as he had seen me perform tabla with the local bands in France. He was interested in a melody that explores nature conservation and dangers of plastic use. But for such a song to get noticed by the local audience (Malayalis), you need to bring an element of the language,” says Praveen.

Praveen then brought Saju on board to pen the Malayalam lyrics and Sooraj Sudhakar to direct the video which was shot at the Dhan Foundation’s orphanage at Nilakottai, Tamil Nadu, and a mud library constructed for the community in Marayoor. The visuals are a beautiful montage featuring Ziako, Alain Poyen, president of ASIE Europe and students from various French universities interacting with students at the orphanage. Saju, Praveen and the French musician are seen exploring the scenic state in the video which is also interspersed with a few visuals of the song recording.

The synthesis of strings and the Cajon instantly heighten the viewer’s serotonin levels. “The song has a beautiful sense of rhythm. I feel the latter is essential when we speak of nature as it effectively conveys the point across,” adds Praveen.For Saju, the song couldn’t have come at a better time. “Environmental activism and nature conservancy creates a certain drive within you. It instigates you to do your bit. Praveen mentioned the collaboration to me around the time I was particularly keen on conceiving mindfulness on the subject. Even though I couldn’t comprehend Ziako’s lyrics, the vibe was conveyed impeccably. As a result, it was easier to be a part of the song,” says Saju.

The playback singer feels it is imperative that the industry is more welcoming towards independent musicians. “Cinema ends up being the goal for several music artists. Although, indie content needs to be encouraged and the creators should have a better support system,” he adds.The audio was mixed and produced by Rex Vijayan. Vinod Sreedevan helmed the lead guitar while the bass was handled by Anandu Ajith. Praveen rendered the percussion beats on Cajon. You can watch the video on Wonderwall Media’s YouTube channel.