CSML’s ‘streets for people challenge’ to make Kochi a friendlier city 

Residents may join the initiative by logging in to www.smartnet.niua.org 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to make the streets of Kochi more people- friendly, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has invited suggestions from the public for the ‘Streets for People Challenge’, an initiative mooted by the Smart Cities Mission and Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The scheme aims to re-imagine the nation’s streets as dedicated pedestrian zones, which are safe and eco-friendly. Kochi is one among the 113 cities to have registered for the challenge.

The registered cities should come up with quick, innovative and low-cost interventions that can make the streets a safe public spaces. “Community engagement is a key component of the challenge and its success depends on active coordination between the city and its citizens. CSML is committed to working with the people as it develops and implements various proposals.

We are also looking for support from civil society organisations, educational institutions, people’s representatives and other stakeholders of the city’s development. For details, log in to www.smartnet.niua.org and click the link to support your city under India Street Challenge,” stated an official statement issued by CSML on Wednesday.

The first part of the two-part challenge will conclude in February 2021. Potential locations for the flagship project may include streets and public spaces around transit hubs, heritage zones, commercial streets, market areas, recreational corridors, or any zone with a high footfall. CSML has begun the citizen perception survey as part of the challenge. The Institute for Transportation and Development Policies (ITDP) India Programme is the knowledge partner of the Smart Cities Mission in this challenge.

