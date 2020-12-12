Grim face of a growing city

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: The local body elections have concluded and Kochi is looking forward to new and improved leadership in the coming years. But the future of families living in colonies in the heart of the city still seems bleak. Colonies like P&T and Karithalaparambu are still fighting frequent flooding. Residents allege that despite their repeated pleas, political parties continue to ignore their demand for better housing

Lalitha R, a resident of P&T Colony, has little hopes for a better tomorrow. Living in a ramshackle house, often inundated with septic waste water seeping in from the Thevara-Perandoor Canal, her life is similar to the 400-odd individuals, who have remained unprotected and ignored by the changing dispensations.

“Even as the district was heading to the polls on Thursday evening, we were trying to keep away from stinking floodwater flowing into our homes. We have been living this way for over 50 years now. Our families have lost the right to be safe and we stopped dreaming big long ago. All we want is a safe shelter for our grandchildren. At least they deserve a better life,” said Lalitha.

Devassi, a senior citizen suffering

from various illnesses at his house

at Karithalaparamabu Colony

Many bed-ridden patients are struggling to live in the dilapidated houses. During the severe flooding following heavy rains on the assembly poll day last year, all of the colony’s residents had to run away from septic tank waste to relief camps.

“It’s been three years since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for our homes with much fanfare. We were overjoyed and sincerely hoped that the situation would eventually change. But it made no difference and now banks have also stopped providing loans to us. Now, the same leaders turned up asking for votes, without any shame,” she said.

Though there were calls to abstain from voting this time, most of the inmates exercised their franchise. “Even if a change happens at the helm, we are not expecting anything sudden or drastic. Many of us thought of abstaining from voting. But in the end, we cast our anger on the voting machines,” said Murugan V, another resident.

Echoing a similar plight, residents of Karithalaparambu Colony near Ernakulam Junction railway station (South) wonder why they don’t deserve to be rehabilitated under a government housing scheme. “Though we were born and brought up here, life isn’t that easy. Just like other colonies, we are facing severe flooding. Many of us are struggling with various ailments. Like every poll season, we were taken out on stretchers by the politicians to vote this time too,” says K K Devassy, who lives in Chembinkadu colony near Karithalaparambu.

However, officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the nodal agency for the rehabilitation project, still maintains that the plans are in place.“Though we admit that a long delay has occurred, we finally managed to start the work two weeks back. Starting with piling, the work will gradually progress to other phases. We are taking all steps to avoid another halt this time,” said a GCDA official.