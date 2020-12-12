Halleugas home of history

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Just about 100 metres from Mattanchery’s iconic landmark, the Paradesi Synagogue, stands a colossal mustard-coloured tiled-roof house built in 1761. For over 250 years, the sprawling 12,000 sq-ft mansion bore witness to the lives and times of many generations of the Halleuga family. One of the most prominent Jewish families on the island, the Halleugas watched the death of diaspora, as the lively streets turned into a tomb of remnants left behind by those who migrated to Israel.

The gradual exodus of Jews, saw many families bid farewell to the land of their birth. Octogenarian Juliet Hallegua and her 40-something daughter Yael Hallegua were among the handful who chose to remain from their community.

Much after the death of Juliet’s husband Joseph and their other two children settled abroad, Juliet and Yael too left for Israel in early 2019, cutting their last tangible bond with Kochi.

The house was sold to Edgar Pinto of the Kashi group and is currently undergoing restoration to be opened as a public space for art and creativity. In memory of the family which inhabited it for centuries, the space has been christened as the Hallegua House.

“We are repairing and restoring the house to its original glory. No significant alterations are being made so that the old architectural heritage is preserved.

The building has rosewood doors with double-height ceilings. It also has a vintage chimney and an old-style kitchen called a cucina. The aim of this project is to show how history can be protected so that people owning older buildings don’t think of them as a liability and break them down. And the Hallegua House is perfect because it is in a prime location close to the synagogue. It was also an important cultural landmark within the community as it hosted the bridegroom’s family during weddings,” says Edgar.

Originally slated to be opened this month, the restoration work faced delay due to the pandemic. “Once inaugurated, the house will be an egalitarian space for creators and the general public. The ambience of the place will take off from its architectural character as the building itself will be the artwork in focus. Apart from this, we are deliberating on a few things that the house can cater to. It will, of course, contain art installations but there is also a proposal to turn it into a centre for handloom clothing,” adds Edgar.