STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Halleugas home of history

A 250-year-old Jewish home that has seen the past and present of Mattanchery’s streets is now awaiting an aesthetic facelift

Published: 12th December 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

The colossal mustard-coloured tiled-roof house built in 1761 just a few metres from the Paradesi Synagogue. The house was sold to Edgar Pinto of the Kashi group | Albin Mathew

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Just about 100 metres from Mattanchery’s iconic landmark, the Paradesi Synagogue, stands a colossal mustard-coloured tiled-roof house built in 1761. For over 250 years, the sprawling 12,000 sq-ft mansion bore witness to the lives and times of many generations of the Halleuga family. One of the most prominent Jewish families on the island, the Halleugas watched the death of diaspora, as the lively streets turned into a tomb of remnants left behind by those who migrated to Israel.

The gradual exodus of Jews, saw many families bid farewell to the land of their birth. Octogenarian Juliet Hallegua and her 40-something daughter Yael Hallegua were among the handful who chose to remain from their community. 

Much after the death of Juliet’s husband Joseph and their other two children settled abroad, Juliet and Yael too left for Israel in early 2019, cutting their last tangible bond with Kochi.

The house was sold to Edgar Pinto of the Kashi group and is currently undergoing restoration to be opened as a public space for art and creativity. In memory of the family which inhabited it for centuries, the space has been christened as the Hallegua House.

 “We are repairing and restoring the house to its original glory. No significant alterations are being made so that the old architectural heritage is preserved.

The building has rosewood doors with double-height ceilings. It also has a vintage chimney and an old-style kitchen called a cucina. The aim of this project is to show how history can be protected so that people owning older buildings don’t think of them as a liability and break them down. And the Hallegua House is perfect because it is in a prime location close to the synagogue. It was also an important cultural landmark within the community as it hosted the bridegroom’s family during weddings,” says Edgar.

 Originally slated to be opened this month, the restoration work faced delay due to the pandemic. “Once inaugurated, the house will be an egalitarian space for creators and the general public. The ambience of the place will take off from its architectural character as the building itself will be the artwork in focus. Apart from this, we are deliberating on a few things that the house can cater to. It will, of course, contain art installations but there is also a proposal to turn it into a centre for handloom clothing,” adds Edgar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradesi Synagogu Halleuga family Jewish
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp