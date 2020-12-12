High on cloud nine

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the late 19th century, lured by the serpentine charisma of Munnar Hills, Isabelle, the young wife of Henry Knight, an old British planter, expressed her desire to be buried on the pristine land. The very next day, she succumbed to cholera. Honouring her wish, her body was laid to rest in one of the towering hills of Munnar, where a chapel was erected by her husband. In the first quarter of 21st century, Munnar-based Hadlee Renjith, an enthusiastic naturalist-cum wildlife photographer launched a tour operation company named Resplendent Experiences to open up Isabelle’s beloved Munnar to wanderlusts from around the world.

Without a visit to Munnar hill station, your Kerala holiday itinerary would remain fairly incomplete. Its most-explored locations include Meeshappulimalai, Kolukkumalai, Top Station, Chokramudi Hills, Pampadumpara Shola National Park and Lakshmi Estate Hills. Though Anamudi, the highest peak in South India, falls under the Munnar region of Western Ghats, it is closed for tourists and trekkers.

Most Munnar treks are single-day, half-day affairs, overnight treks with accommodation or night treks. From the peak of every trekking point, you get a breathtaking bird’s eye view of pristine nature in the backdrop of the green tea plantation blankets, dreamy silver streams, glittering river banks, lush green forests, vast grasslands and misty hill tops.

Lakshmi Estate (1,700 msl) is yet another popular

soft-trekking spot.

Meeshappulimalai gets its name because the mountain resembles a moustached leopard about to make a leap, with its pinnacle at an altitude of 2,637 mean sea level (msl). It is the second highest peak in South India. An amalgamation of eight mountains, it is a hard-trekking spot with steep ridges. While the ascent is in progress, one can spot wild animals and rich avian diversities in the striking landscape of thick woodlands, plantations and waterbodies.

Situated on an elevation of 2,170 msl, Kolukkumalai Peak beyond the Kerala borders in Tamil Nadu is yet another impressive trail. A 1.5-hour-long jeep ride from Munnar town through the Suryanelli village will take you to Kolukkumalai Hill. The grasslands, misty mountains and erstwhile colonial bungalows make up for its unique look and feel.

According to our guide Hadlee Ranjith, there used to be a railway station in the Valley of Kudala. “This trekking point later came to be known as the Top Station (2,100 msl). Built in 1908, the 24-inch narrow gauge railway station was made to deliver bundles of tea from Munnar to Bodinayakanur. A 30 km drive from Munnar town through the scenic routes of Mattupetty and Kundala dams takes travellers to the Yellappetty village, where the trek begins through Shola Forests. Only a portion of Chokramudi Peaks (2,300 msl) is open for treks now, owing to safety concerns and as parts of it lie in the reserve forest boundaries. One can spot herds of Nilgiri Tahr, an endangered mountain goat species indegenous to Munnar.

Trekking in Pampadumpara Shola National Park (1,985 msl), 36km away from Munnar town, allows one to closely watching the rich wildlife of Western Ghats. The evergreen region houses the endangered Nilgiri Martens. You will also spot elephants, leopards, Indian gaur, sloth bear, deer, giant Malabar squirrel and bird species like the hornbill, Nilgiri wood-pigeon, racket tail etc.