Woman who fell from flat in Kochi was detained illegally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the condition of the 55-year-old woman, who tried to escape from alleged detention by climbing down from the sixth floor of an apartment complex here, remains critical, details of the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case reveal that she had been illegally detained by the apartment owner. This was despite the woman’s husband repaying the advance paid by the flat owner as remuneration for the maid’s job.

According to the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman’s husband -- Sreenivasan Rageswamy of Ponnadam village, Kadaloor, Tamil Nadu, his wife Rajakumari was employed as a maid at the flat. When she expressed her wish to return home, the flat owner objected to it saying that she will be allowed to go only if she returned the Rs 10,000 advance. Following this, Sreenivasan credited the amount to the account of the flat owner. But he still didn’t allow Rajakumari to leave and kept her under illegal detention.

In a bid to escape from the flat, Rajakumari attempted to climb down the building by tying together sarees some time after 9.30 pm on December 4 but she fell down and sustained grievous injuries.A case under of IPC Section 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and Section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the flat owner of Link Horizon, Marine Drive, Ernakulam, the FIR said.

Though the FIR does not mention the name of the owner of the flat, officers said the probe revealed that the flat belongs to Imthiyaz Ahammed, and his wife and two children were there when the incident occurred.

K Lalji, Assistant Commissioner, City police, said they didn’t mention the name of the flat owner because the complaint didn’t give any name.

The complainant just mentioned it as the flat owner and the police went by it. “We merely followed the procedure, which is the right thing to do. The police are not supposed to add any thing which is not in the complaint while registering the FIR. Now that we have registered the FIR, a probe will be conducted against the flat owner and he will be arraigned,” the ACP said.

What another flat dweller says about the incident

“I usually go for a walk around 5.45am. On that day also, I had been out and got back by 7.45 am. I didn’t hear any unusual sounds from the said flat or see anything unsual. It was only when my driver, who had come to pick me up at 8.20 am, called up and said that a police team was there at the compound, I saw officers moving a woman lying on the terrace of the lobby in a stretcher. Though the police took down my mobile number, they haven’t got back to me till Friday,” said Mathew George, who lives in the same complex.

Flat owner files complaint

Imthiyaz Ahammed, owner of the flat, has lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner against Rajakumari.

According to the complaint, the woman may have been trying to escape from the flat after stealing money. The police have accepted the complaint.