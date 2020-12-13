Cops clueless on seizure of explosives from canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police are clueless on the recovery of explosive materials in Periyar Valley Canal at Edathala near Aluva. It was on Wednesday evening that the workers involved in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme spotted the explosives packed in plastic sacks in the canal near St Joseph’s High School, Chunangamveli.

Subsequently, a police team from Edathala station and a bomb detection squad inspected the spot. The squad recovered 49 balls of crackers.“It is popularly known as dyna, big crackers. The explosives were expired ones. The police are looking for those who dumped the explosives in the area. A case has been registered under Section 102 of CrPC,” said a police officer.The bomb squad defused 49 balls of dyna after taking them to an abandoned area in Thadiyittaparambu on Saturday. A detailed inquiry is under way, according to the police.