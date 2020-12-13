Five daily special trains to operate from next week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the approval of Railway Board, five intrastate and interstate trains will commence operation from Sunday. Train No. 06304 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Jn Special via Kottayam will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.45pm from December 14 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 11.10pm the same day.

Train No. 06305 Ernakulam Junction-Kannur Special Train will leave Ernakulam Jn at 06.00am from December 15 and reach Kannur at 11.45am the same day.Train No. 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangalore Central Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8.50 pm via Kottayam from December 16 and reach Mangalore Central at 11.35am the next day.

Train No 06343 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Madurai Junction Special via Kottayam will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8.30pm from December 23 and reach Madurai Jn at 10.10am. Train No. 06342 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Guruvayur Special via Alappuzha will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30pm from December 15 and reach Guruvayur at 12.25am.