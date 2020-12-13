STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Kochi residents can make ATM cash withdrawals at home

In the age of Covid-19, even stepping out to withdraw money from an ATM can be quite intimidating.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the age of Covid-19, even stepping out to withdraw money from an ATM can be quite intimidating. Aimed at enabling customers to withdraw money by sitting in the comfort of their  own homes, Aceware — a fintech company based in Infopark — is launching the Ace Money Micro ATM service in Kochi on Sunday. 

The company has already recruited delivery executives to roll out the service, which will be first made available in the Kochi city. The plan is to expand the service to all municipalities in the state by January 2021. The customers can place the order for money on the Ace Money app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Within 30-40 minutes of placing the order, the money will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep. Customers of all banks can avail the service. The maximum withdrawal limit is same as that of any other ATM, which is Rs 10,000 per transaction. However, the per day withdrawal limit varies depending on the bank, the company officials said.

“A delivery executive will visit the customer with a micro ATM. The money can be collected after swiping the ATM card and entering the PIN,” said Nimisha J Vadakkan, Managing Director, Aceware. The service will be especially useful for people aged above 60, as they can now withdraw money without visiting a bank or an ATM, she added.

Aceware is rolling out the micro ATM service in association with the ICICI Bank, the second-largest private lender in the country. Apart from the doorstep delivery of money, more than 100 other services, including money transfer, bill payments and recharges, land and building tax payment, bus, flight and movie ticket booking, birth, death and marriage certificates, passport, pan card, FASTag and insurance services are available on the app.

