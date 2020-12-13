Two transgenders held for attacking cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The North police have arrested two transgender persons on the charge of attacking a sub inspector and a civil police officer during the early hours on Friday. Sandeep, 25 and Siju,32, both hailing from Kottayam, were arrested for attacking Anas V B, Sub-Inspector, Ernakulam North Police and Jinesh, CPO, at Kaloor around 1.15 am.

The officers, who had been conducting special patrolling, spotted a group of transgenders gathered at the spot without wearing face masks. “At this, the officers directed them to wear masks. However, the transgenders verbally abused them. They later encircled the officers, snatched their mobile phones and damaged it. When more officers reached the scene, the transgenders fled. Later, Sandeep and Biju were picked up from Manapattiparambu area,” said an officer.

The accusedclaimed that they were undergoing treatment for gender reassignment surgery, said police. “Strong measures will be taken to end the illegal activities of the transgender community in the city during the night. More personnel will be deployed on night patrolling,” said K Laljy, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam.