Discontent grows over Kochi police probe

However, police officials said that they were waiting for the woman’s condition to improve to record her statement. 

Published: 14th December 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The alleged apathy from the side of city police in recording the dying declaration of Kumari, who died on Sunday, is drawing criticism as it may be a setback to further investigation in the case. Allegations are rife that the police are delaying the probe to help the flat owner, Imtiaz Ahamed. 

However, police officials said that they were waiting for the woman’s condition to improve to record her statement. Meanwhile, there were reports that the name of the flat owner was not mentioned in the FIR lodged by Central police on charges of illegal confinement following the complaint of Srinivas, the husband of the deceased. 

“We have mentioned the flat owner as accused in the FIR as per the complaint. In the petition, the complainant has not used the name hence there is no requirement for mentioning it,” said K Laljy, ACP, Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz in his petition before the City Police Commissioner cited that his purse containing money was recovered by the Fire Force personnel from her and that it had her bloodstains. BJP district president S Jayakrishnan has demanded to slap murder charges against Imtiaz in the case.

