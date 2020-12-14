FACT seals Udyogamandal schools

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The stand-off between Muslim Education Society (MES) and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) over the running of FACT Udyogamandal School and FACT Eastern UP School saw a twist on Sunday with the officials of the public sector company sealing the gates of the institutions.

“The district court had ruled in our favour and issued an order directing MES to hand over the schools to FACT,” said Leslie Varghese, manager, FACT estate department. According to him, the order was issued on November 24. “We could initiate action only on Sunday since there was some delay in the arrival of the soft copy of the order,” he said.

The manager said, “As of now, the main gates of the schools have been sealed. However, the MES officials have all sets of keys to the school. We have sent MES a mail, asking them to submit the keys with FACT by Tuesday.” However, we are yet to get a reply, he added.On Sunday, the property was taken over by the FACT Estate officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act 1971.

As to the future of students and teachers of the school, Leslie said, “There is no need for any apprehension since the company has already awarded the tender to Kasturba English Medium School, Manjummel, to run both the schools.” According to him, as per the agreement made between FACT and Kasturba School, all the faculty members are to be retained and the students not displaced. “The MoU is for 15 years,” he added.

Earlier, in May 2019, the court had vacated a stay obtained by MES preventing FACT from awarding the tender to Kasturba School. The uncertainty over the fate of the schools surfaced after MES refused to vacate the management control even after its 15-year contract to run the schools ended on March 31, 2019.

“MES had been running the school from April 1, 2004, on a leave and licence basis,” he added. However, MES denied having any knowledge about FACT sealing the gates of the schools.

According to Sayyed Mohammed, treasurer, MES Ernakulam district, this has been happening for some time. “They have been resorting to such theatrics. But the issue is still being considered in the courts right from the sessions to the High Court. So, we are not perturbed. The law will take its course,” he said.