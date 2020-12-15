Domestic help death: Employer Imtiaz Ahamed on the run, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The case relating to the death of a domestic help on Sunday, who died of injuries sustained in the fall from the sixth-floor residence of her employer, turned murkier with the city police stating the flat owner, Imtiaz Ahamed, is absconding.

The development has come amid widespread allegations of the police colluding with Imtiaz, a lawyer, to help him get anticipatory bail as the inquiry into the case —as to what had prompted the deceased housemaid to take such a huge risk of trying to lower herself to the ground using saris strung together —has reached nowhere.

According to the police, they are awaiting the postmortem and inquest reports and only after verifying these can they bring in charges against the flat owner if required. Currently, Imtiaz is booked for illegal confinement following a complaint lodged by Srinivasan, husband of the victim. The police could not record the dying declaration since the condition of Rajakumari, 55, who had suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures, had remained critical.

