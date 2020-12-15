Domestic help death: Husband says flat owner’s aides offered money to withdraw case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The husband of the 55-year-old Tamil Nadu native woman, who died after suffering grievous injuries while attempting to escape from a flat in an apartment building in the city, on Monday came up with serious charges that a few persons approached him offering money to withdraw his police complaint against the flat owner who had allegedly detained his wife.

“A few persons, said to be close associates of the flat owner, approached me offering money to withdraw the police complaint against the owner in whose flat my wife worked as a housemaid. They also took my thumb impressions on blank pages. My wife was illegally detained at the flat by the owner despite me transferring the amount which was taken as advance to his bank account,” Sreenivasan Rageswamy, husband of deceased Rajakumari, said.

The woman’s brother, Kollanjiveeraswamy of Cuddalore, has also lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner saying mystery shrouded the entire incident and a detailed probe should be carried out to bring out the truth. He also said Sreenivasan returned the advance amount of `10,000 which Rajakumari had taken from flat owner Imtiaz Ahamed. “On December 4, Imthiyaz rang up Sreenivasan and said Rajakumari was severely injured while trying to climb down from the sixth-floor flat. Though we reached the hospital, we were not allowed to see her. It was only after her death they showed her body,” he added.

Commission orders fresh investigation

Kochi: The Kerala Women’s Commission has come down heavily on the flat owner and sought a fresh probe into the incident in which a 55-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu died after falling from an apartment while trying to climb down the building using saris tied together. Commission chairperson M C Josephine said the role of the flat owner, Imtiaz Ahamed, should be probed in detail as there was an earlier case against him for physically assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was employed as a maid at his house. At that time, the police levelled only weak charges against him.

“We should ensure the safety of those women working as housemaids,” she said. Later, Josephine, along with other officials, visited Link Horizon apartment complex where the incident occurred and reviewed the progress of the probe. Apart from meeting the investigation officials in person, the commission also sought a detailed report from the police station on the status of the probe. Addressing the media after an adalat here, she also said there was an increase in the number of complaints filed by women on domestic abuse here. In a domestic abuse complaint against a police officer, the panel decided to summon the officer for hearing at the next sitting.