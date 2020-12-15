Order on reservation in LSG chief posts quashed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday quashed a Single Judge’s directive to recast the reservation for offices of presidents and chairpersons for SC/ST sections and women following the principle of rotation. The Single Judge had held that successive reservation, to the post of chairpersons and president, overlooking the constitutional directives was illegal.

The Division Bench observed that without disturbing the election, recasting will be impossible. Therefore, to recast, as directed by the Single Judge, the election process already started by the State Election Commission will have to be put on hold, which was an interference in the election process. It’s not right to interfere with the electoral process, especially when implementing the directive of the Single Judge is a complex and complicated procedure.

The Bench opined that the exercise of reservation and rotation should have been done by the state government as well as the Election Commission sufficiently early so as to enable aggrieved persons, if any, to raise objection.