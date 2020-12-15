STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sequential tale of a bestselling author

Amy will make her appearance in a sequel to this book.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:52 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Author of five English novels and owner of ‘Dream Bookbindery’, a publishing firm credited with more than 200 titles, Vishnu Kanchan holds a special place among aspiring writers from Kerala. He recently published his latest, ‘Amy’, three years after the release of ‘Summer with Her’. ‘Amy’,  a a fictional autobiography  isbased on an unborn baby girl.

“The book in itself represents Amy’s character,” says Vishnu. “Despite being titled ‘Amy’, the story revolves around Sidharth, a bestselling author. As the story progresses, he turns into a prolific author. I hope to be someone like him by the time I turn 35. Nearly 65 per cent of the story is based on my life,” he says. ‘Amy’ too has been published by Dream Bookbindery.

Amy will make her appearance in a sequel to this book. “A few segments in the novel are left incomplete. They will be revealed in the sequel,” he says. The book was launched on Amazon earlier this month and has evoked good responses. “My last two novels ‘My Love Story’ and ‘Summer With Her’ were more like a travelogue. I prefer to write in multiple genres. People have embraced ‘Amy’, thereby increasing my confidence as a writer. ‘Amy’ also features three soundtracks by Gopika B S. “Two of them have been already composed,” says Vishnu.

Vishnu adds that the sequel of ‘Amy’ won’t be released soon. “I’m trying to turn into a full-time publisher for a few years. We hope to inspire young authors and provide a platform for their work,” he says. Vishnu is content with the dual roles of an author and a publisher. “My rejections led to writing more and commencing Dream Bookbindery. Amy also has references to how publishers mistreat young writers,” he adds.

