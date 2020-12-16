STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

All about comfort

We caught up with celebrity stylist Ammu Varghese about how she describes style, and some wardrobe must-haves

Published: 16th December 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fashion is not just about what you wear, but also how you carry yourself around. For Kochi-based celebrity stylist Ammu Varghese, the best part of her career is coaching people to wear their style over Instagram and Facebook.

“Many of my followers suggest that I make videos  using the clothes I have in my wardrobe. They expect what is called the ‘Instagram-worthy’ looks from  me, but that is not all there is to good styling,” she says.

Ammu recollects how most of her fashion adventures used to get laughed at by her peers. “I used to love trying out clothes and accessories that are new and trendy. But, I never knew how to pair them or what looked good with them. My classmates used to make fun of me,” she quips.

Eventually, she realised that keeping it simple and subtle is the best way to look your best. “My graduation period in Stella Maris College, Chennai, changed my perspective. My views on fashion evolved during this time,” she adds.“I moved to Dubai after I got married. That helped me understand more about the international trends. It has been just two months since I started my social media page @styledbyammu,” she says.

Ammu stresses on the importance of sustainable clothing. “It is not all about picking the best brand. When onlookers see us wearing fashionable clothes, they think we are shopaholics who can afford really expensive things. But the fact is, it is about mix and match. I wear one saree with three different blouses, or the same top with multiple pants,” she says. 

A photoshoot with Aparna Thomas during the Onam season was Ammu’s first individual work. She made it as simple as possible, with a saree which cost under Rs 2,500. “I strive to make my style more relatable,” she says.

When asked about her style statement, Ammu says, “Anything which I can wear with confidence. Confidence is the ultimate accessory,” she says. Ammu has styled celebrities including Shruthi Ramachandran, Grace Anthony, Anna Ben and Aparna Balamurali. Her work for Mridula Murali on her wedding day and reception also gained huge appreciation.

WARDROBE MUST- HAVES
A pair of denim jeans and jacket
Black or beige colour palazzo which goes with any Kurti
A white shirt and feweasy breezy tops
Flats or heels (according to your preference) in a dark shade as well as a pastel color
Shoulder bag
(Black / Nude shades)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp