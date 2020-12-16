All about comfort

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fashion is not just about what you wear, but also how you carry yourself around. For Kochi-based celebrity stylist Ammu Varghese, the best part of her career is coaching people to wear their style over Instagram and Facebook.

“Many of my followers suggest that I make videos using the clothes I have in my wardrobe. They expect what is called the ‘Instagram-worthy’ looks from me, but that is not all there is to good styling,” she says.

Ammu recollects how most of her fashion adventures used to get laughed at by her peers. “I used to love trying out clothes and accessories that are new and trendy. But, I never knew how to pair them or what looked good with them. My classmates used to make fun of me,” she quips.

Eventually, she realised that keeping it simple and subtle is the best way to look your best. “My graduation period in Stella Maris College, Chennai, changed my perspective. My views on fashion evolved during this time,” she adds.“I moved to Dubai after I got married. That helped me understand more about the international trends. It has been just two months since I started my social media page @styledbyammu,” she says.

Ammu stresses on the importance of sustainable clothing. “It is not all about picking the best brand. When onlookers see us wearing fashionable clothes, they think we are shopaholics who can afford really expensive things. But the fact is, it is about mix and match. I wear one saree with three different blouses, or the same top with multiple pants,” she says.

A photoshoot with Aparna Thomas during the Onam season was Ammu’s first individual work. She made it as simple as possible, with a saree which cost under Rs 2,500. “I strive to make my style more relatable,” she says.

When asked about her style statement, Ammu says, “Anything which I can wear with confidence. Confidence is the ultimate accessory,” she says. Ammu has styled celebrities including Shruthi Ramachandran, Grace Anthony, Anna Ben and Aparna Balamurali. Her work for Mridula Murali on her wedding day and reception also gained huge appreciation.

WARDROBE MUST- HAVES

A pair of denim jeans and jacket

Black or beige colour palazzo which goes with any Kurti

A white shirt and feweasy breezy tops

Flats or heels (according to your preference) in a dark shade as well as a pastel color

Shoulder bag

(Black / Nude shades)