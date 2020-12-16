STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crafting a universe

An ordinary piece of paper can transform into a masterpiece under the watchful eyes and adept hands of Nazia Zain.

Published: 16th December 2020

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: An ordinary piece of paper can transform into a masterpiece under the watchful eyes and adept hands of Nazia Zain. The Pallippuram native who has always been an excellent crafter makes unique handmade gifts through her Instagram page ‘Zia Scrapz’. Realising that Nazia was gifted, her friends encouraged her to pursue her passion and turn it into a viable profession. The 21-year-old currently creates chocolate boxes, photo albums, photo explosion boxes, illustrations, stickers and hampers for special occasions.   

Though she created the page in January, she elevated her crafting skills over the lockdown period and named it ‘Zia Scrapz’. “The lockdown period was useful as I got ample time to focus on my work. I could also interact with other crafters and imbibe more knowledge on the materials used including design papers, embellishments, glitter and chart paper,” adds Nazia, who is currently studying a professional course in Certified Management Accounting.

She affirms that chocolate boxes are in great demand. “The sizes vary according to the number of layers. The majority of my customers are from Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai. My friends are the biggest support. They share my work eventually reaching to a larger audience,” she says. 

“Fortunately, my expenses are met through the revenue. It is important to stay updated in your craft. The lockdown has led to more people turning to crafting and it is essential to develop unique ideas. I believe in creating high-quality products at a reasonable price,” says Nazia.

