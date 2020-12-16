Domestic insecurity

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The tragic death of a maid who fell while trying to escape through the balcony of an apartment recently, after allegedly facing torture from her employer in Kochi throws light on the ordeals faced by domestic workers in the city. Even though they belong to an unorganized work sector where women outnumber men, there are no policies in place yet to prevent them from getting exploited

In June 2017, the Rajagiri Journal of Social Development published a paper by Titson Devassy and Lizy James on ‘paid domestic workers in Ernakulam district’. Eight major themes — working hours, place of employment, type of work performed by the domestic workers in employer’s home, the employee-employer relationship, problems experienced at work place, income, occupational health, and family support — emerged in this study. It aims to explain the nature of work, and work-related problems of paid women domestic workers . Samples were collected from domestic workers’ based in Ernakulam, Chathiath, Palarivattom, Tripunithura, Kalamassery, Aluva, Koonammavu, and Vypin by an Ernakulam-based NGO Social Service Society . A majority of them were working in houses, flats and offices in Kochi.

According to the study, domestic workers face a variety of issues including delayed payment and verbal abuse at their workplace. Sometimes, they must get into arguments with their employers just to get paid on time. However, few speak good of their employers who not only pay their wages on time but also advance payments when required.

“Domestic workers experience multiple problems such as delayed payment, verbal abuse, denial of leave and work security. They often choose to be silent out of fear of negative consequences,” stated the report. The study found that the wages of domestic workers depend on whether they work in rural or urban areas.

The pay is less in rural areas compared to urban regions. Therefore, domestic workers engage in part-time domestic work and seek employment in multiple homes to increase their earnings. A substantial number of domestic workers receive gifts or additional cash during festivals.

In many cases, female domestic workers are either widows or separated with children or older family members to look after. This means that they have little option when it comes to returning jobs. For some women, their spouses are alcoholic and not taking up the responsibilities of a family. In addition, a majority of women lack technical skill to involve in other forms of employment,” stated the report.

A similar study submitted to the Center for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, about the socio-economic status of domestic workers in Thrissur corporation also pointed out that maids are vulnerable to exploitation. The servants weren’t the members of any political party or workers’ union. They were unorganised and unaware of their rights.

Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson MC Josephine said that measures will be taken to ensure safety of domestic servants from exploitation. “A majority of domestic workers are women. In the wake of the death of the maid who fell from a flat from Kochi, the commission will discuss steps to be taken to ensure the safety of female domestic workers at their workplace in a meeting to be held on January 6. Later, a recommendation would be given to the state government to formulate legal steps in this regard,” she said.

Josephine also said the police should take such cases seriously. “In the incident that happened in Kochi, we came to know that the police only charged bailable offences against the accused. We have sought a report from the police. We will also probe the incident that took place at the apartment that prompted the maid to take suh a rash step,” she said.

STIGMA PLAYS VILLAIN

