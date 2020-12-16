STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam awaits outcome of keen contest as judgment day dawns

LDF upbeat on wresting power. UDF hopeful of winning a third successive term

Published: 16th December 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With barely hours left for the outcome of the local body polls, all the major fronts -- LDF, UDF and NDA -- were upbeat about improving on their past performances in the district. The UDF is expecting a comfortable victory this year as leaders believe that recent developments in Kerala politics, especially issues like gold smuggling, has resulted in a strong anti-incumbency wave against the LDF. The UDF is hopeful of retaining the Kochi Corporation. During the 2015 elections, the Congress-led front was able to win 38 of 74 divisions to win a simple majority. The UDF also won seven municipalities and 50 per cent of the grama panchayats. 

The LDF remains optimistic of recapturing both the corporation and district panchayat. CPM district secretary C N Mohanan has said the front is expecting a clear majority in the corporation. The welfare programmes carried out by the LDF government and the corruption charges against UDF leaders in connection with the Palarivattom flyover fiasco are the major reasons behind LDF’s confidence.

The BJP is expecting an increase in its tally. The NDA believes it can make considerable gains in Tripunithura. In 2015, the BJP had drawn a blank in grama panchayats here. The UDF reigned in 41 grama panchayats while the LDF claimed 39. Independent bagged two panchayats last time.

Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes will begin at 8am at 28 stations set up in the district. The district administration will provide live updates through its official social media pages, live news bulletins and graphic representations. The details will be available on the Facebook page ‘District Information Officer, Ernakulam’, YouTube Channel ‘PRD Ernakulam’ and Instagram page ‘DIO Ernakulam’.

Haritha Counting Stations
Haritha Booths,will be recreated in a different style for the counting centres. Spruced up with leaves, flowers and other green materials, they will welcome poll officers andcounting agents. Haritha Model Counting stations have been set up at Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall, Angamaly Municipal Office, Guardian Angels High School, Manjummal, and the Model Engineering College, Tripunithura.

