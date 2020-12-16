STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fishing boat gutted

A fishing boat which was undergoing repair works at a private boat yard in Munambam was gutted on Monday night.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fishing boat which was undergoing repair works at a private boat yard in Munambam was gutted on Monday night. According to Lijesh, one of the owners of the boat, the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Monday. 

“The boat was undergoing repair works at Aji Bros repaid yard. We had returned from the yard at 4pm. Around 11pm, local residents informed us that there is a fire in the yard. By the time we reached the yard, the boat was completely gutted,” said Lijesh, one of the owners of the boat.

Lijesh, along with his friends Vinod and Aneesh, had bought the boat around eight months ago. The repair works were completed and painting works were in progress when the fire incident occurred. The boat was around eight years old. According to the owners, the estimated loss is around `40 lakh. The Munambam police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Comments

