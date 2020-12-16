STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Graft: Village officer, aide caught in the act by VACB

 The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday arrested a village officer and his aide while they were accepting a bribe of `1 lakh.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday arrested a village officer and his aide while they were accepting a bribe of `1 lakh. A S Sajesh, 45, village officer, Elamkulam, and his friend Vargheese, hailing from Elamakkara, were the two, who were caught in the act, according to VACB. 

Anto, a resident of Kumaran Asan Nagar, Elamkulam, had filed an application before the village officer for changing the title deed ownership of a four-cent property owned by his mother in July 2019  following her demise. However, the officer  sat on the application, delaying the proceedings. When the applicant approached him for getting the certificate, the officer demanded  `1.5 lakh as  bribe. Subsequently, he approached the officer via one of his friends, Godwin, and the bribe amount was reduced to `1 lakh. 

Anto tipped off  J Himendranath, SP, VACB Central Zone, and the sleuths nabbed the village officer while handing over the cash to his friend Vargheese by 6pm after accepting `1 lakh at his office. The accused will be produced before the Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha, on Wednesday.

