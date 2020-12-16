Inspired by actor, artist paints to live

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Appreciation and encouragement from the right people can change our lives. For artist Nijukumar Venjaramoodu, it was his favourite actor, Mohanlal. Ever since Nijukumar met Mohanlal 14 years ago, he has created a repertoire of watercolour paintings and started an art school ‘Chitrakalakendram’, in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram.

“My love for paintings intensified once I started taking classes. Out of admiration, I went to see Lalettan (Mohanlal) on the sets of ‘Chotta Mumbai’ with my paintings. He appreciated my work and said that my work was ‘real art’. His words inspired me and I decided to take up painting as my profession,” says Nijukumar. Though well-versed in many mediums, Nijukumar primarily does watercolour paintings.“It is always exciting to try difficult genres.

The challenge is to get the detailing correct. Currently, I prefer to focus on realistic paintings and then move on to abstract art,” adds Nijukumar.

Mohanlal continues to be an inspiration in his life and the artist has met him several times to gift paintings. “I drew a painting with the names of his movies, which he liked. Then I drew him under the guise of characters he hasn’t portrayed like Bheeman, Swami Vivekananda, Velu Thampi Dalawa, and Marthanda Varma,” says Nijukumar. He has also painted actors such as Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Madhu, and gifted the same to them.

His art school has 30 students. Nijikumar plans to conduct his first solo exhibition post the pandemic. “Recently, I tried ‘body art’ on my friend, which evoked mixed responses. I hope to work on different platforms,” he adds.