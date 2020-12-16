STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Inspired by actor, artist paints to live

Appreciation and encouragement from the right people can change our lives.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Appreciation and encouragement from the right people can change our lives. For artist Nijukumar Venjaramoodu, it was his favourite actor, Mohanlal. Ever since Nijukumar met Mohanlal 14 years ago, he has created a repertoire of watercolour paintings and started an art school ‘Chitrakalakendram’, in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. 

“My love for paintings intensified once I started taking classes. Out of admiration, I went to see Lalettan (Mohanlal) on the sets of ‘Chotta Mumbai’ with my paintings. He appreciated my work and said that my work was ‘real art’. His words inspired me and I decided to take up painting as my profession,” says Nijukumar. Though well-versed in many mediums, Nijukumar primarily does watercolour paintings.“It is always exciting to try difficult genres.

The challenge is to get the detailing correct. Currently, I prefer to focus on realistic paintings and then move on to abstract art,” adds Nijukumar.

Mohanlal continues to be an inspiration in his life and the artist has met him several times to gift paintings. “I drew a painting with the names of his movies, which he liked. Then I drew him under the guise of characters he hasn’t portrayed like Bheeman, Swami Vivekananda, Velu Thampi Dalawa, and Marthanda Varma,” says Nijukumar. He has also painted actors such as Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Madhu, and gifted the same to them.

His art school has 30 students. Nijikumar plans to conduct his first solo exhibition post the pandemic. “Recently, I tried ‘body art’ on my friend, which evoked mixed responses. I hope to work on different platforms,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp