STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Maid's death: Employer’s role confirmed by cops, trafficking charge added

According to the police, the woman was locked up for not returning the amount she had received as an advance from the employer. 

Published: 16th December 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the mystery has deepened in the death of a domestic help after a fall during her bid to climb down from a sixth-floor apartment on Marine Drive and her relatives have alleged foul play, the Kochi City police said they have received vital clues on the role of the flat owner, Imtiaz Ahmed, who has been named accused in the case. The police have now invoked Section 370 of IPC for human trafficking, which is a non-bailable offence, against Imtiaz, who has absconded.

The police had earlier registered a case invoking Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC following a complaint lodged by victim Rajakumari’s husband Sreenivas alleging that she was locked up in the apartment.

“We have received clues about his movement and he will be arrested soon. A special squad has been constituted to carry out the inquiry,” City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Imtiaz approached the Principal Sessions Court, seeking anticipatory bail. However, the police officers said they will strongly object to the bail application. 

According to the police, the woman was locked up for not returning the amount she had received as an advance from the employer. Sreenivas alleged that she collected `10,000 and when the employer did not allow her to leave for her hometown of Salem in Tamil Nadu, the amount was transferred to his bank account by her son. However, she was not allowed to go.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
domestic help death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp