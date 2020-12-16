STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reading worth a dime

Business students Sushanth Nayak and Sijina Joseph have brought their friends together for a startup that lets people rent books for C1 a day

Published: 16th December 2020

By  Deena Theresa
KOCHI: Bibliophiles fundamentally bond over two aspects, the first and most important one being books. Second, the lengths they go to source or buy exorbitantly priced collections, old, new and rare. While book rentals and libraries have capitalised on this sentiment, their hefty membership fee either seems to replace expensive editions or magnify the existent problem. Twenty-two-year-old Sushanth Nayak developed a reading habit two years ago, and immediately realised that it was going to be an expensive hobby.

“Hailing from a middle-class family in Kanhangad, Kasaragod, I couldn’t find the means to buy every book that I wanted. Books by well-known authors can be expensive and I realised that many bookworms could be on the same boat. Sure, we have ebooks online, but they can hardly replace the musty smell of old paperbacks or fresh print,” said Sushanth. Reiterating that libraries and book rental websites come with security deposits and readership fees, Sushanth highlighted that he wanted to commence and inculcate a stress-free reading habit.

Soon, with his 25-year-old friend Sijina Joseph, Sushanth started ‘dopamineR Books’, a startup that provides a book for a rupee per day. “DopamineR Books is purely a not-for-profit startup. We operate via our Instagram handle and website.

There are no security deposits or membership fees. Readers can place their orders which will be delivered to their homes if they’re based in Kannur or Kasaragod, and shipped to other districts. If an order is placed via Instagram, you have to keep the book for at least a day. For website orders, it will be nine days,” says Sushanth, whose team comprises Shammas, Prithwiraj M and Akash.

While ‘dopamineR Books’ was born last November, Covid halted its smooth functioning. Sushanth created a website over the lockdown, after which orders have piqued. “Evidently, we don’t have the funds to buy all the books, so we have a ‘Donate and Earn’ programme on our website through which you can donate books and perhaps earn some pocket money. Around 70 per cent of the books are sourced in this manner. We started with 25 books - now we have 800. Instagram orders can place their payment after they return the books, depending on the number of days they have had the book for,” he explains.

A sense of community
While the shipping charge can’t be avoided, it stands at C80 per kilogram. Therefore, it is wiser to place orders for four to five books, Sushanth highlights. The MBA student is ecstatic at the growing community they have created, especially in their district. “While the most number of orders are placed from Kannur, Thrissur and Ernakulam, we’re happy to develop accessibility and affordability for books in a small town like ours. People who weren’t keen on reading have hopped on the bandwagon.

We have been working from our homes and the amount of support that we’ve received is immense,” he says. In future, ‘dopamineR Books’ hope to have home delivery services in every district to avoid the shipping fee, adds Sushanth.  You can get a book for I1 via their website www.dopaminerbook.com/ Instagram @dopaminer_books.

Reading, now simple and economical
How it works
Inbox us the book you need via Instagram/Website with our address
We’ll deliver the book to you
Read for as long as you need
Notify us when you’re done
We’ll collect the book from you
Make payment for the number of days you’ve had the book for at I1 per day

